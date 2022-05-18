Advertisement

168-year-old Peterboro Basket Co. closing, cites forest pest

Emerald ash borer/File
Emerald ash borer/File
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERBOROUGH, N.H. (AP) — A 168-year-old company in New Hampshire known for its handwoven, hardwood baskets is closing its factory and stopping production, partly because of an insect pest that has been destroying ash trees.

The Peterboro Basket Company has been in business since 1854.

The company said in a recent announcement that the baskets “are principally made of U.S.-grown Appalachian White Ash, the same wood used in ax handles and baseball bats.

“For some years the Emerald Ash Borer beetle has reduced the availability of the wood used to make the baskets,” it said.

The emerald ash borer has destroyed tens of millions of trees in the U.S. and Canada.

The company said other extreme labor shortages, ongoing supply chain issues, and owners who are “ready to retire,” are among the other considerations in deciding to close.

The factory plans to produce its last basket this summer or fall.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Four people, including a child, were seriously injured after being thrown from a car in Royalton.
4 seriously injured after being thrown from car
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Possible tornado in Charlestown, New Hampshire
Possible tornado touches down in our region
A Vermont inmate has died while in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
Inmate dies following medical event at Vermont prison
Armando Barron
Defense: ‘Wrong person on trial’ in death, beheading
Man and woman caught on camera breaking into drive-thru ATM
Police looking for suspects caught on camera breaking into ATM

Latest News

File photo
NH authorities: Watch out for baby formula scams
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
It turns out the bobcat that burst into a Vermont home last week and attacked a resident was...
Vermont couple shares bizarre story of bobcat attack
bobcast
Vermont couple shares bizarre story of bobcat attack