Advertisement

Ashley Biden tests positive for COVID-19, sources say

Ashley Biden hugs her father President Joe Biden as they arrive on Air Force one at Andrews Air...
Ashley Biden hugs her father President Joe Biden as they arrive on Air Force one at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, as they return from Nantucket, Mass. Ashley Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and will no longer be traveling with the first lady to Central and South America, media sources say.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - First daughter Ashley Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and will no longer be traveling with the first lady to Central and South America, media sources say.

She was scheduled to depart for Ecuador Wednesday.

The first daughter is not considered a close contact to the president and first lady, the first lady’s press secretary, Michael LaRosa, told CNN.

Ashley Biden was supposed to have gone with first lady Dr. Jill Biden on an earlier trip to Europe, but she had to cancel when she was exposed to COVID-19 by a close contact.

The first daughter is the latest person in President Joe Biden’s circle to test positive. Both Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, tested positive and have since recovered.

As COVID-19 cases are trending up, the FDA authorized a new first-of-its-kind over-the-counter COVID-19 test. (CNN, LABCORP, CINCINNATI CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people, including a child, were seriously injured after being thrown from a car in Royalton.
4 seriously injured after being thrown from car
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Possible tornado in Charlestown, New Hampshire
Possible tornado touches down in our region
A Vermont inmate has died while in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
Inmate dies following medical event at Vermont prison
Armando Barron
Defense: ‘Wrong person on trial’ in death, beheading
John Martin
Police: St. Albans man holds knife at employee’s throat, shoplifts

Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after they were evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's...
Interrogation, uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops
FILE - A sign at a Target store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Target workers at a Virginia store withdraw union petition
File photo
Wildlife Watch: Spring flowers in bloom
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
Officials say more areas of US may see mask recommendations