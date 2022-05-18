Advertisement

Brave little biker shows off his skills

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday was a nice day to be on the waterfront in Burlington. Nathan Bouchard and his son, Graham, took to the bike path for a ride, but it didn’t end there for this brave little biker.

Father and son hit the skatepark where 2-year-old Graham proved he’s a bit of a daredevil, taking on the dips and curves on his bike like a pro.

Not only does Graham have a passion for riding his bike, but his father says he also has a skateboard and a scooter. He’s definitely on a roll!

