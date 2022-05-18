Advertisement

Canadian tourists are returning to Vermont after years of pandemic precautions

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After two years of pandemic border closures, Canadian tourists are returning to the Green Mountain State.

On April 1, Canada dropped its testing rules for people entering or reentering the country and Vermont businesses are starting to see an uptick in travelers and reservations.

Kevin Gaiss spoke with Seven Days’ Anne Wallace Allen, who wrote about the return of tourists for this week’s issue.

