Claremont man charged with attempted murder

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - Authorities say a Claremont man has been arrested for a downtown shooting early Monday morning.

Claremont Police arrested Nathan Pillsbury, 35, Wednesday on charges including attempted murder and armed robbery. They say officers responded to Main and Elm Street around 3 a.m. Monday for a report of shots fired. Officers found evidence of the shooting but say the victim and suspect had left the scene.

Working with the U.S. Marshal’s Service and New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office Drug Task Force, police picked up Pillsbury, who they say was also wanted on an outstanding federal parole violation warrant.

Police say the investigation into the shooting continues and they are asking the public to come forward with tips.

