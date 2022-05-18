Congress reaches deal on expanding burn pit benefits to vets

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bipartisan deal in Congress would expand benefits and resources for veterans who were around burn pits during their service.

The agreement paves the way for passage of a bill that has become the top priority of veterans’ groups seeking to help the increasing number of people with illnesses that they believe are related to toxic exposure.

Millions of veterans have been exposed to the toxic smoke from the pits in Iraq and Afghanistan that were used to incinerate everything from trash and medical waste, to tires and chemicals, and led to serious health problems among many service members, including Vermonters.

“I’ve worked closely with advocates like VSOs and Jon Stewart and John Field to get the Senate to act on this long-neglected problem. I’m happy to see that burn pit legislation has taken an important step closer to passage,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York.

President Joe Biden has championed the legislation, saying the burn pits may have caused the brain cancer that killed his son, Beau, an Iraq veteran.

Related Stories:

Welch continues push to help soldiers exposed to war zone burn pits

Biden pledges support to veterans exposed to burn pits

Battle Over Burn Pits: Vt. soldier in 1st-of-its-kind lawsuit dies of cancer

YCQM: May 23, 2021

Battle Over Burn Pits: 1st-of-its-kind lawsuit

Battle Over Burn Pits: New legislation could help vets exposed to toxic fumes

Will a new generation of Vt. soldiers face the Battle over Burn Pits?

Gillibrand enlists Jon Stewart on burn pit bill fight

WCAX News honored with national Edward R. Murrow Award

Gillibrand voices support for veterans exposed to burn pits

YCQM Nov. 24, 2019

Scott signs burn pit registry bill

Veterans lobby Vermont lawmakers for burn pit bill

Welch calls for action on burn pits

Supreme Court halts military burn pit appeals

Former Vt. Army National Guard Commander Michael Heston has died

Police officer gives back to sick kids after death

Perron, MacKenzie win national Murrow Award for burn pit series

WCAX wins Murrow Award for burn pit reports

St. Albans brewery gives ‘Tribute’ to former Guard member

Battle Over Burn Pits, Part 2

Battle Over Burn Pits, Part 1

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.