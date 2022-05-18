Depression drug offered at Dartmouth-Hitchcock showing promise

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - There is a new treatment option for people who suffer from long-term depression available at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. It’s a nasal spray that doctors say is showing promising results.

It’s estimated that about 5% of adults suffer from depression, according to the World Health Organization. That includes an 80-year-old from New Hampshire who is sharing his story about the illness and a new treatment he says has given him his life back.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: How long have you struggled with depression?

Gene: Probably close to 45 years.

Gene asked that we not use his full name due to the personal nature and stigma surrounding the illness. But the reality is that he’s one of the millions of people who know depression all too well. “You get to the point where it is a struggle to get out of bed in the morning and you have to push yourself to get up. you have to push yourself to go to work,” Gene said.

“It’s one of our biggest health problems nationally and globally,” said Dr. David Eiler, a psychiatrist at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and a member of the health system’s Mood Disorders Consultation Clinic team. He says depression can be genetic or come from environmental stresses. “COVID, for example. The isolation, the financial strain, the anxiety.”

Two common treatments are medication and psychotherapy but Eiler says medications can stop working over time. “And for patients who have hard to treat depression, they often end up trying many different medications, different types of psychotherapy over many years,” he said.

But now, there’s a new option at Dartmouth-Hitchcock. Esketamine is a nasal spray, also known by its brand name, Spravato, that is specifically for patients with treatment-resistant depression. Gene has begun taking the drug. “The first day that I took it, I felt better,” he said.

While it’s not exactly known how and why it works, Eiler says patients who started taking Spravato are showing positive results, which include a faster response for reducing symptoms than conventional antidepressants. “For a subset of patients, it could be a life-altering medication,” he said.

Gene says he is one of them and says that is why he is willing to share his story. “I would just love to have people not have to got through what I have gone through over the years,” he said.

About a half dozen patients at the medical center are taking the drug, but that number is growing as the benefits are assessed over time.

