How to avoid common moving scams

By Dom Amato
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - May is the busiest time for moving in the U.S., and if you’re packing boxes and getting ready to settle into a new home, there are a few things you should know to make sure you don’t get caught in a scam.

According to the Better Business Bureau, 42% of the inquiries they got last year for moving companies occurred from May to August and consumers reported more than $730,000 lost to moving scams, a 216% increase compared to 2020.

“Consumers tend to receive quotes and then they supply a deposit and then the mover never shows up -- that is one of the most common scams that we are seeing,” said the BBB’s Paula Fleming. “In regards to another scam -- it’s basically a quote is given, they do come and pick up the furniture but then they kind of hold it hostage and they upped the price significantly and they will not release it until you pay the upped price of the move.”

Dom Amato spoke with Fleming about some ways to avoid common moving pitfalls.

