Middlebury student-athlete carries winning streak across three different sports

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - No one probably knows how to win more than Middlebury’s Audrey Lazar.

All in this calendar year alone, Lazar has won two national titles. She was a member of the field hockey team that went perfect as well as the ice hockey team that earned its first-ever perfect season. If that wasn’t enough, Lazar then ran track and field to try and go for the triple crown. That may not have panned out, but the sophomore still has a few semesters under her belt to try and win some more.

“With field hockey and hockey it’s the dynamic -- the will to win, the desire to win and, most importantly, knowing that you’re going to take care of it,” Lazar said. “It got to the end of the season where if you lose a game, you’re done. So in that sense, you have to go in with mentality that we will not lose a game.”

