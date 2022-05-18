Advertisement

Middlebury student-athlete carries winning streak across three different sports

Audrey Lazar has won 53 games and counting split between field hockey, ice hockey and track and field this season
Audrey Lazar has won 53 games and counting split between field hockey, ice hockey and track and field
By Jake Stansell
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - No one probably knows how to win more than Middlebury’s Audrey Lazar.

All in this calendar year alone, Lazar has won two national titles. She was a member of the field hockey team that went perfect as well as the ice hockey team that earned its first-ever perfect season. If that wasn’t enough, Lazar then ran track and field to try and go for the triple crown. That may not have panned out, but the sophomore still has a few semesters under her belt to try and win some more.

“With field hockey and hockey it’s the dynamic -- the will to win, the desire to win and, most importantly, knowing that you’re going to take care of it,” Lazar said. “It got to the end of the season where if you lose a game, you’re done. So in that sense, you have to go in with mentality that we will not lose a game.”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Burke Mountain Academy
Cycling star with Vermont ties shot to death in Texas
Four people, including a child, were seriously injured after being thrown from a car in Royalton.
4 seriously injured after being thrown from car
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Possible tornado in Charlestown, New Hampshire
Possible tornado touches down in our region
William J. Dunn
Burlington man accused of leading 2 separate police chases
Marlon Taylor
South Burlington Police warn of jump in car thefts, make arrest

Latest News

Emilia Hoppe picked up her clubs when the Dartmouth women’s golf team needed numbers
Dartmouth walk-on adds DI student-athlete to her résumé
Catamounts finish the season with a 12-7 record
No. 1 Maryland knocks UVM men’s lacrosse out of NCAA Tournament in the First Round
Panthers will host a four-team regional next weekend after defeating Geneseo, 22-6
Middlebury women’s lacrosse advances to third round of NCAA Tournament with win over SUNY Geneseo
Baseball, softball and lacrosse scores and highlights from around the area
H.S. scores and highlights for Saturday, May 14th