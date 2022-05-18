Advertisement

New Hampshire woman killed in rollover crash

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT
BETHLEHEM, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire woman was killed in a rollover crash in Bethlehem Tuesday night.

It happened at about 10 p.m. in the median of Interstate 93 southbound between exits 41 and 42.

New Hampshire State Police found Heather White, 25, of Bethlehem, dead at the scene.

They say she was the only person in the car.

Troopers believe excessive speed contributed to the crash, and they say White was not wearing a seat belt.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the state police at 603-846-3333.

