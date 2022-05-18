Advertisement

NH authorities: Watch out for baby formula scams

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Amid the ongoing national shortage of baby formula, New Hampshire authorities Wednesday urged residents to be on the lookout for price gouging and other scams.

Officials say consumers should exercise vigilance when purchasing infant formula online and that they are aware of reports of baby formula being sold online for prices far exceeding its retail value.

“No New Hampshire family trying to provide critical nutrition to their children should be price gouged or scammed. Anyone seeking to take advantage of this crisis in a manner that violates the law will be held accountable,” Attorney General Formella said in a statement. “If Granite State consumers notice any exorbitant spikes in baby formula prices, I encourage them to report them to my office immediately.”

The Better Business Bureau also has some red flags consumers should be aware of as they look for those out-of-stock products online.

To report unfair and deceptive conduct related to the sale of infant formula, contact the New Hampshire Consumer Protective Hotline:

