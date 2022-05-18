NH medical examiner: Vt. man died of self-inflicted wounds

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) -- New Hampshire authorities say a Vermont man found dead inside a Haverhill business back in January died of self-inflicted knife wounds.

The body of Victor Maldonado,19, was found inside a business on the morning of January 31 and police initially called his death suspicious.

The state medical examiner this week concluded that Maldonado died from self-inflicted stab wounds. Authorities say he entered the business after hours, took a knife, and killed himself. His body was found by employees when the business reopened.

Related Stories:

Police ID man found dead in New Hampshire

Police investigate suspicious death at NH business

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.