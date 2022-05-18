Advertisement

NH medical examiner: Vt. man died of self-inflicted wounds

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) -- New Hampshire authorities say a Vermont man found dead inside a Haverhill business back in January died of self-inflicted knife wounds.

The body of Victor Maldonado,19, was found inside a business on the morning of January 31 and police initially called his death suspicious.

The state medical examiner this week concluded that Maldonado died from self-inflicted stab wounds. Authorities say he entered the business after hours, took a knife, and killed himself.  His body was found by employees when the business reopened.

