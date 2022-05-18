Advertisement

NY agency files discrimination complaint against Amazon

File photo
File photo(Source: CNN, AMAZON)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY (AP) A state agency in New York has filed an administrative complaint against Amazon, alleging the e-commerce giant discriminated against pregnant and disabled workers by denying them “reasonable accommodations” and forcing them to take unpaid leave, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday.

Amazon has more than 39,000 workers across New York in nearly two dozen worksites, which employ in-house consultants who evaluate accommodation requests, according to a statement from the governor’s office. But the New York State Division of Human Rights, the agency that filed the complaint, alleges the retailer has a policy that allows onsite managers to override recommendations from the consultants, which has led to denials in the worker requests.

State law requires all employers to provide reasonable accommodation for pregnant and disabled workers. The governor’s office lists three separate employee requests from pregnant or disabled workers that it says were denied.

The complaint also alleges that under Amazon’s policy, employees with disabilities are forced to take unpaid medical leave even when the accommodation consultant “has identified a reasonable accommodation that would allow the employee to perform the essential functions of their position without an undue burden,” the governor’s office said in a statement. It said such practices violate state law.

“My administration will hold any employer accountable, regardless of how big or small, if they do not treat their workers with the dignity and respect they deserve,” Governor Hochul said in a statement.

Among other things, the complaint seeks to require Amazon to cease what it calls its discriminatory conduct and pay fines and penalties. Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Four people, including a child, were seriously injured after being thrown from a car in Royalton.
4 seriously injured after being thrown from car
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Possible tornado in Charlestown, New Hampshire
Possible tornado touches down in our region
A Vermont inmate has died while in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
Inmate dies following medical event at Vermont prison
Armando Barron
Defense: ‘Wrong person on trial’ in death, beheading
Man and woman caught on camera breaking into drive-thru ATM
Police looking for suspects caught on camera breaking into ATM

Latest News

A police tape and scene.
NH medical examiner: Vt. man died of self-inflicted wounds
Courtesy: Proctorsville Volunteer Fire Department
Tractor-trailer crash closes Cavendish road
Emerald ash borer/File
168-year-old Peterboro Basket Co. closing, cites forest pest
File photo
NH authorities: Watch out for baby formula scams