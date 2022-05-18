NY comptroller visits Plattsburgh, discusses development with mayor

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli visited Plattsburgh on Wednesday.

DiNapoli met with Mayor Chris Rosenquest for breakfast and a walking tour of the city. They checked out the Betty Little Arts Park, which was paid for in part by Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant money; and they looked at future community developments, like building up Plattsburgh’s Harborside and furthering construction on the Saranac River Trail.

“There has been some development of it already but the potential to really making that an important part of the destination, the reason to come to Plattsburgh, there is a lot more that can be done and the mayor certainly has that as a priority,” DiNapoli said.

The comptroller says the waterfront and the river trail are not fully developed resources right now, but he sees a bright future ahead.

Related Stories:

Redevelopment plans taking shape for Plattsburgh waterfront

Betty Little Arts Park opens in North Country

Construction underway on Plattburgh arts park

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.