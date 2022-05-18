Officials say northern New Hampshire fire is 45% contained

CONWAY, N.H. (WCAX) - Three fires around New Hampshire’s Crawford Notch State Park have burned into one, called the Bemis Fire.

The U.S. Forest Service says at this time, the fire growth remains at 106 acres and is 45% contained.

Crews have split the fire into three divisions for management purposes.

Thankfully, no structures have been impacted by the wildfire. 58 firefighters are fighting the flames.

The goal is put out the remaining fires before the conditions get dry again, but the conditions are making it tough.

“That really steep terrain makes it really hard to get personnel there and to get water there, so most of the work we’re having to do is without any water, just using hand tools, shovels, those types of things to dig a fire line,” said Adrian Reyes, with the New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands.

Several trails inside the state park are closed until further notice.

We still don’t yet know what sparked the flames.

