Plattsburgh adds new airline, flights to Philadelphia

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Plattsburgh International Airport will soon offer flights to Philadelphia.

“It is a good day for Clinton County and for Contour Airlines, welcome,” Clinton County Chairman Mark Henry said.

Contour Aviation will fill the vacant seat for Essential Air Service at the Plattsburgh airport, as SkyWest pulled its service to Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.

Since 2018, almost 90,000 passengers have used the EAS flights from Plattsburgh.

“Whether for business or leisure travel, this service keeps that Adirondack North Country connection to the world,” said Chris Kreig of the Plattsburgh International Airport.

The 30-seat jet will offer twelve 52-minute flights a week to the city of Brotherly Love.

“The new service connects Plattsburgh to 130 cities with a single stop to Philadelphia on American Airlines,” Kreig said.

SkyWest’s Plattsburgh staff have been offered new jobs at the new airline and will notice a change in their wallets.

“Everyone that moves over to Contour will be seeing a bump in pay based on our pay relative to SkyWest, so I think, regardless, it’s an economic win for the community,” said Matt Chaifetz, the president of Contour Aviation.

Local leaders say this flight connecting Plattsburgh to an airport with multiple connections across the world will not only be beneficial for local businesses and Montreal travelers but showcases what the North Country has to offer to a new audience.

“If you look around us, we are surrounded by natural beauty, that undoubtedly has economic impact,” Henry said.

Contour Aviation started in 2016 and is based out of Tennessee. It now has 20 jets on its fleet and serves 19 communities across the country.

This current contract runs 27 months but Chaifetz says he hopes it’s a partnership that will last for years.

“We look forward to being here,” he said. “I think this is going to be a tremendously successful service.”

Flights take off starting July 1.

