Social media campaign for farmers kicks off Wednesday

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Social media is an important platform for farmers to get their story to the world. Now, a group of farmers is trying to encourage their colleagues to use it to educate people about farm life.

The Champlain Valley Farmer Coalition along with the Connecticut River Watershed Farmers Alliance is running their second annual #Farm24VT campaign. It runs for 24 hours from 5 a.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday. The idea is to share photos, videos, and stories for a behind-the-scenes look at how food gets to the table.

Sarah Audet, the executive director for the Champlain Valley Farmer Coalition, says in a time when social media is reaching over 4.5 billion people, farmers should be taking advantage of its power.

“One of the biggest benefits is that it is an opportunity to them to tell their story in their own words. They can share what they value, they can share what is important to them, and they can talk about the science and experience that goes into how they do things. I think the other benefit for farmers and food producers is in terms of social media, it’s a great way for them to build relationships with consumers and other farmers,” said Audet.

Audet also says the stronger the connection is between farmers and the community, the more likely the community is to buy more local food.

Last year, 100 farmers reached over 150,000 social media users in our region, and the hope is that this year they go even bigger.

