Springfield Man arrested for promoting recordings of child porn

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Springfield man is arrested for promoting recordings of sexual conduct.

Authorities say David Shambo, 30, of Springfield was arraigned Tuesday on five felony counts of child porn.

Investigators say the investigation lead them to an individual suspected containing files of child porn on a messaging app called. Kik.

Shambo was identified as the source of the suspected content.

He plead not guilty at his arraignment and was released on conditions restricting him from accessing minors, the internet, and devices connected to the internet.

