St. Albans man arrested for shoplifting, had a knife
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Saint Albans man has been arrested after shoplifting at two Williston stores, Tuesday.
Williston police arrested 23 year-old John Martin. Police say around 4:30, Martin stole a chainsaw from Home Depot and $17,000 worth of clothing and camping gear at Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Police say an employee attempted to stop him and Martin pulled out a knife and held it to the employee’s throat. The employee was not injured.
Police say Martin had a warrant out for his arrest for a furlough violation from two months ago for aggravated domestic assault with a weapon conviction.
Martin is due in court Wednesday.
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.