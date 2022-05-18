Advertisement

St. Albans man arrested for shoplifting, had a knife

John Martin
John Martin(Courtesy: Williston Police Dept.)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Saint Albans man has been arrested after shoplifting at two Williston stores, Tuesday.

Williston police arrested 23 year-old John Martin. Police say around 4:30, Martin stole a chainsaw from Home Depot and $17,000 worth of clothing and camping gear at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Police say an employee attempted to stop him and Martin pulled out a knife and held it to the employee’s throat. The employee was not injured.

Police say Martin had a warrant out for his arrest for a furlough violation from two months ago for aggravated domestic assault with a weapon conviction.

Martin is due in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Burke Mountain Academy
Cycling star with Vermont ties shot to death in Texas
Four people, including a child, were seriously injured after being thrown from a car in Royalton.
4 seriously injured after being thrown from car
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Possible tornado in Charlestown, New Hampshire
Possible tornado touches down in our region
William J. Dunn
Burlington man accused of leading 2 separate police chases
Marlon Taylor
South Burlington Police warn of jump in car thefts, make arrest

Latest News

Arrest made.
Springfield Man arrested for promoting recordings of child porn
Drivers expected to see detours on Shelburne Street this weekend
Traffic delays on Shelburne St. starting this Sunday
Middlebury student-athlete carries winning streak across three different sports
Vermont parents who have trouble finding baby formula are being encouraged to reach out to the...
Help for Vermont families facing baby formula shortage