Advertisement

Tractor-trailer crash leaks fuel, closes road in Cavendish

Part of Route 131 in Cavendish is closed because of a tractor-trailer crash.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVENDISH, Vt. (WCAX) - Part of Route 131 in Cavendish is closed because of a tractor-trailer crash early Wednesday.

The crash caused fuel to leak onto the roadway.

As of Wednesday morning, the road is closed between High Street and Main Street.

The crash happened around 2 a.m.

The driver was evaluated on scene but wasn’t transported.

Crews are working to remove the truck and clean up the fuel.

Route 131 in Cavendish is currently closed between both High Street and Main Street intersections for a Tractor Trailer...

Posted by Proctorsville Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people, including a child, were seriously injured after being thrown from a car in Royalton.
4 seriously injured after being thrown from car
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Possible tornado in Charlestown, New Hampshire
Possible tornado touches down in our region
A Vermont inmate has died while in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
Inmate dies following medical event at Vermont prison
Armando Barron
Defense: ‘Wrong person on trial’ in death, beheading
Planned Parenthood to close five of their Northern New England clinics
Planned Parenthood to close 5 clinics in Vermont, New Hampshire

Latest News

Part of Route 131 in Cavendish is closed because of a tractor-trailer crash early Wednesday.
Tractor-trailer dumps fuel over the road, closes road in Cavendish
Arrest made.
Springfield man arrested for promoting child porn on messaging app
A somber reminder that the coronavirus is still with us: Vermont's second-largest hospital is...
Rutland hospital reopens COVID unit
John Martin
Police: St. Albans man holds knife at employee’s neck, shoplifts