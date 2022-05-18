Tractor-trailer crash leaks fuel, closes road in Cavendish
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAVENDISH, Vt. (WCAX) - Part of Route 131 in Cavendish is closed because of a tractor-trailer crash early Wednesday.
The crash caused fuel to leak onto the roadway.
As of Wednesday morning, the road is closed between High Street and Main Street.
The crash happened around 2 a.m.
The driver was evaluated on scene but wasn’t transported.
Crews are working to remove the truck and clean up the fuel.
