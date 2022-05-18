Advertisement

Traffic delays on Shelburne St. starting this Sunday

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Significant delays are coming to a busy road in Burlington, as crews move forward with the roundabout project.

Starting this Sunday, May 22nd at 6:00 p.m. nightwork will begin on Shelburne Street, reducing traffic to one lane. Then at 8:00 p.m. the entire road between Ledge Road and Hoover Street will be closed continuing until Thursday, May 26th, from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

Shelburne Street will reopen during the day starting at 6:00 a.m. with alternating one-way traffic, this will continue until Friday, May 27th. Motorists should expect significant delays. Drivers are strongly encouraged to use the detour route and avoid the area. Flaggers will be at the intersection of Howard Street and Pine Street directing traffic.

Construction includes removing existing road base, backfilling, and paving between Gove Court and Adams Court.

This work will impact driveways in that stretch. Residents will be notified.

