UVM women’s club lacrosse upsets No. 1 seed at nationals, earns highest finish in club history

The Catamounts’ second-place finish at nationals is the highest of any team in the NEWLL
By Jake Stansell
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s just something about Vermont and lacrosse.

The University of Vermont women’s club lacrosse team came just one win shy of winning nationals this past season, and the club did it all without a head coach and raising the money to cover all expenses themselves. After upsetting the No. 1 seed Utah Valley University in the semifinals, the Catamounts fell to Loyola University Maryland in the championship game.

Not only was it a personal record with the UVM club team finishing second at nationals, but it’s the best finish out of any of the other teams in the NEWLL. UVM placed third in 2018, second in 2022, so that means it’s time to bring it home on the next trip to nationals.

“Us doing well and really having fun shows that club is OK to do,” UVM junior Maya Sage said. “You don’t need to be a DI team to succeed and have a lot of fun, and I think that’s exactly what we just showed.”

