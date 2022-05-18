BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a very nice day on Wednesday, we get back to cloudy and rainy conditions for Thursday. An area of low pressure will arrive from the west early Thursday morning, spreading clouds and showers for most of the day. Temperatures will be cooler again as well with highs only in the upper 50s and low 60s. Showers will begin to taper off on Thursday evening, with drier skies moving in overnight.

We’ll be back to some sunshine again on Friday with a nice day to wrap up the work week. Temperatures will be on the rise, and the humidity will start to creep upward as well. Plan on partly sunny skies through the day on Friday and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. The weekend starts off hot and humid on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Look for the chance of a few late day pop-up showers and thunderstorms with highs reaching into the upper 80s.

There will be a better chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. Temperatures won’t be quite as hot with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. Cooler and drier weather will be back for the start of the work week. Plan on partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

