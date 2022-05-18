Advertisement

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Hump Day, everyone! After a cool start, we are headed for a delightful spring day today. There will be sunshine galore, temperatures in the 60s (just a little cooler than the normal high of 70°), and comfortable humidity.

Then things will change again for Thursday, as we are in this “every-other-day” type of weather pattern. After a little bit of morning sun to the north, a system coming out of the Midwest will move through with rain showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. It will clear out again late in the day.

We’ll get back some sunshine on Friday, but it will be turning hotter & more humid again. Saturday will be another hot & humid day with high temperatures approaching the 90 degree mark in some spots. And like last Saturday, there could be some pop-up showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the higher terrain.

Sunday looks like it will be the more active of the two weekend days. A cold front will be moving through from west to east with showers & thunderstorms. Some of those storms could be on the strong side.

It will clear out and cool down again as we head into next week.

Try to get outside and take MAX Advnatage of the beautiful weather today! -Gary

