Advertisement

911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave

Ten people were killed at a Buffalo grocery store. (WKBW, CNN, MERCEDES PATTERSON, LENNY LANCE/FACEBOOK, GARNELL WHITFIELD JR./FAMILY PHOTOS, THE BUFFALO NEWS)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A 911 dispatcher is on leave and may lose her job after allegedly hanging up on an supermarket employee hiding during this weekend’s shooting rampage in Buffalo, New York.

A spokesperson for the Erie County executive said “termination will be sought” for the dispatcher at a disciplinary hearing later this month.

An employee at the supermarket where 10 Black people were killed by a white gunman on Saturday told The Buffalo News that she was whispering during the 911 call because she feared the shooter would hear her.

The employee alleges the dispatcher shouted at her, asked why she was whispering — then hung up.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Martin
Police: St. Albans man holds knife at employee’s throat, shoplifts
A New Hampshire woman was killed in a rollover crash in Bethlehem Tuesday night.
New Hampshire woman killed in rollover crash
A police tape and scene.
NH medical examiner: Vt. man died of self-inflicted wounds
Police have arrested a Vermont man who they say promoted recordings of child pornography.
Vt. man accused of promoting child porn on messaging app
Nathan Pillsbury
Claremont man charged with attempted murder

Latest News

Stowe Mountain Resort zipline
Stowe Mountain Resort employee’s death was ‘preventable’ , according to state investigators
Baby, parents, formula generic
Vt. Officials working with families looking for baby formula, amid shortage
The House is moving toward swift passage of legislation that would devote more federal...
House passes domestic terrorism bill after Buffalo attack
NEFCU helps people be prepared for retirement
Should you be worried about your retirement funds? Experts explain