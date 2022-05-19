Advertisement

Avian influenza spreading among Vermont’s wild birds

Avian influenza is spreading among Vermont's wild birds. - File photo
Avian influenza is spreading among Vermont's wild birds. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Avian influenza is spreading among Vermont’s wild birds.

The bird flu was first detected in a pair of bald eagles on April 8.

Now, it has been found in four bald eagles, one red-tailed hawk, three Canada geese, a wood duck and a turkey vulture. The infected birds have been found all over the state.

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife wants Vermonters to keep reporting possible cases to help them monitor the spread.

The latest guidelines for identifying and reporting possible cases can be found in the Wildlife Health Bulletin on the department’s website.

The CDC considers the risk to the general public from avian flu to be low. Just one human case has been detected in the U.S. It was not in Vermont.

Fish and Wildlife urges people with backyard flocks to review safety and biosecurity guidelines and to prevent contact between their birds and wild birds. They also say birdfeeders should be taken down to reduce congregation by wild birds. Click here for more information.

