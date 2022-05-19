Avian influenza spreading among Vermont’s wild birds

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Avian influenza is spreading among Vermont’s wild birds.

The bird flu was first detected in a pair of bald eagles on April 8.

Now, it has been found in four bald eagles, one red-tailed hawk, three Canada geese, a wood duck and a turkey vulture. The infected birds have been found all over the state.

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife wants Vermonters to keep reporting possible cases to help them monitor the spread.

The latest guidelines for identifying and reporting possible cases can be found in the Wildlife Health Bulletin on the department’s website.

The CDC considers the risk to the general public from avian flu to be low. Just one human case has been detected in the U.S. It was not in Vermont.

Fish and Wildlife urges people with backyard flocks to review safety and biosecurity guidelines and to prevent contact between their birds and wild birds. They also say birdfeeders should be taken down to reduce congregation by wild birds. Click here for more information.

Related Stories:

Dead eagle found in Ferrisburgh prompts concerns from birders

Bird flu takes unheard-of toll on bald eagles, other birds

Avian influenza confirmed in Vermont

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.