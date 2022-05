BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Early morning drivers saw delays on I-89 in the area of Bolton Thursday.

A car fire caused the northbound side of the interstate to go down to one lane.

Crews worked to put the car fire out.

6am Car fire I 89 mm71. Bolton fire, Richmond fire, Richmond Rescue Posted by Bolton Fire Department on Thursday, May 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.