CityPlace faces more delays; City Council holds special meeting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington City Council is meeting behind closed doors Thursday night to discuss the future of CityPlace. It comes as groundbreaking on the long-delayed, multi-million project will likely be pushed back again.

After years of back and forth, the project cleared a major legal hurdle last year, settling a dispute with the city that ensures that long-separated Pine and St. Paul Streets would be reconnected if construction doesn’t begin by 2023. Project developer Don Sinex also got a boost by putting a local development team together. But financing for the project has not yet come through and construction that was slated to being this year is in jeopardy.

Burlington Community and Economic Development Office director Brian Pine this week said he doesn’t expect construction this summer. “It’s not the city’s process that’s determining whether construction goes forward. They have been negotiating with financing sources and I believe they are getting close. I don’t think we will see construction this summer, but I wouldn’t foreclose construction happening sometime in this calendar year, in 2022,” Pine said.

Sources tell WCAX about the potential sale of CityPlace, but Sinex said those rumors could be because he was in discussions with a Chicago group who reached out to him unsolicited. He says he has no real interest in selling the project and that financing is very close to coming to fruition.

Neither city officials nor council members responded to questions on the specifics of the special meeting. Sinex says he also doesn’t know and continues to insist the project is on track.

