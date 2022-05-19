Corporate Cup returns to downtown Montpelier

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s oldest races returns Thursday.

The Corporate Cup will be in downtown Montpelier.

This is the 39th year the race has been held, and it will be in-person and virtual.

The race is a 5K walking and running team event that’s open to businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Vermont.

The goal is to promote physical fitness in the workplace.

Racers are encouraged to take COVID precautions as they see fit.

The city says to expect traffic delays starting around 5 p.m. Thursday.

