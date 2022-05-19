Advertisement

Corporate Cup returns to downtown Montpelier

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s oldest races returns Thursday.

The Corporate Cup will be in downtown Montpelier.

This is the 39th year the race has been held, and it will be in-person and virtual.

The race is a 5K walking and running team event that’s open to businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Vermont.

The goal is to promote physical fitness in the workplace.

Racers are encouraged to take COVID precautions as they see fit.

The city says to expect traffic delays starting around 5 p.m. Thursday.

REMINDER: Tomorrow is the VT Corporate Cup! We anticipate a significant turn-out and there will be traffic impacts throughout the event. Please be sure to account for potential traffic delays.

Posted by City of Montpelier, VT - City Government on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

