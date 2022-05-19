Advertisement

Expo to host Jurassic visitors this weekend

By Elissa Borden
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Expo is welcoming guests from hundreds of millions of years ago this weekend. For the first time, the nationally touring Dino & Dragon Stroll will make its way to Essex Junction.

The event offers visitors an up-close visit with enormous animatronic dinosaurs and dragons along with other activities for kids and kids at heart.

Elissa Borden spoke with Brian Gallentine, the event’s tour manager, and also got a sneak preview of the stroll.

The Jurassic experience kicks off Saturday and runs through the weekend.

