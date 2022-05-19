Advertisement

Juror dismissed from trial of man in beheading case

Armando Barron
Armando Barron(Courtesy: New Hampshire State Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEENE, N.H. (AP) - A male juror has been dismissed from the trial of a New Hampshire man who is accused of killing his wife’s co-worker when he found out they were texting and forcing her to decapitate him.

WMUR-TV reported the dismissal Thursday. A reason wasn’t immediately known. A court spokesperson was seeking information. A 12-member jury had been picked for the trial of Armando Barron, with four alternates.

Prosecutors allege that Barron used his wife’s cellphone in September 2020 to lure Jonathan Amerault to a park just north of the Massachusetts state line the night he discovered the texts, and beat and kicked him. Prosecutors say he eventually forced Amerault into the victim’s car and shot him three times.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

John Martin
Police: St. Albans man holds knife at employee’s throat, shoplifts
A New Hampshire woman was killed in a rollover crash in Bethlehem Tuesday night.
New Hampshire woman killed in rollover crash
A police tape and scene.
NH medical examiner: Vt. man died of self-inflicted wounds
Stowe Mountain Resort zip line
Investigation: Stowe zip line death was preventable
A Springfield man is in serious condition after a bad crash in southern Vermont.
Man in serious condition after crash on Route 5

Latest News

MM
Expo to host Jurassic visitors this weekend
Vt. bill aims to protect undocumented immigrants outside courthouses
File photo
New York’s hasty redistricting rewrite draws ire of locals
Avian influenza is spreading among Vermont's wild birds. - File photo
Avian influenza spreading among Vermont’s wild birds