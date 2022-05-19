Juror dismissed from trial of man in beheading case

KEENE, N.H. (AP) - A male juror has been dismissed from the trial of a New Hampshire man who is accused of killing his wife’s co-worker when he found out they were texting and forcing her to decapitate him.

WMUR-TV reported the dismissal Thursday. A reason wasn’t immediately known. A court spokesperson was seeking information. A 12-member jury had been picked for the trial of Armando Barron, with four alternates.

Prosecutors allege that Barron used his wife’s cellphone in September 2020 to lure Jonathan Amerault to a park just north of the Massachusetts state line the night he discovered the texts, and beat and kicked him. Prosecutors say he eventually forced Amerault into the victim’s car and shot him three times.

