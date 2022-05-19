Advertisement

Man in serious condition after crash on Route 5

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Springfield man is in critical condition after a bad crash in southern Vermont.

Vermont State Police say around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the received a call of a car versus motorcycle on Route 5 in Hartland.

Police say when they arrived to the scene, a Toyota Rav4 had front end damage and a motorcycle was on the ground in front on it.

The driver of the Rav4 was Linda Campbell, 76, of Hartland and the driver of the motorcycle was David Hammerle, 60 of Springfield.

Both of them were sent to the hospital. Hammerle is listed in serious condition.

