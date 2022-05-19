Advertisement

Nearly 270 cases of salmonella found in chocolate eggs worldwide, EU says

A Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket was among the items recalled in April because of suspected...
A Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket was among the items recalled in April because of suspected salmonella contamination.(Source: FDA)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM (AP) — European health officials say that 266 confirmed cases and 58 suspected cases of an outbreak of salmonella infection linked to chocolate Easter eggs have now been reported throughout Europe and in North America, the vast majority in children.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said that 86.3% of the cases were among children aged 10 or younger, and for all cases in Europe with information available, 41.3% of them were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Cases have been reported in 14 European countries, Canada and the United States.

The European Union agency still suspects a Belgian factory. Its closure in April, the global recall and withdrawal of their products from the shelves “have reduced the risk of exposure, but new cases may occur due to the long shelf life and possible storage of products at home,” the agency said.

In early April, food authorities in several European countries said that Italian company Ferrero has recalled specific batches of Kinder chocolate products due to suspicions of a connection between the products and an outbreak of salmonella.

The FDA has recalled some Kinder products.

The two outbreak strains which both are multidrug-resistant, were identified in 10 of the 81 salmonella-positive samples taken in the Belgian plant in December and January, including in buttermilk, semi-finished and finished products. The buttermilk was provided by an Italian supplier where salmonella was not detected.

“Based on the available evidence, salmonella has not been detected in other plants,” the agency said Wednesday.

The Stockholm-based agency said it continues to monitor the situation and encouraged close cooperation with food safety authorities in the countries affected.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Martin
Police: St. Albans man holds knife at employee’s throat, shoplifts
A New Hampshire woman was killed in a rollover crash in Bethlehem Tuesday night.
New Hampshire woman killed in rollover crash
A police tape and scene.
NH medical examiner: Vt. man died of self-inflicted wounds
Police have arrested a Vermont man who they say promoted recordings of child pornography.
Vt. man accused of promoting child porn on messaging app
Nathan Pillsbury
Claremont man charged with attempted murder

Latest News

A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Ford is...
Park outdoors: Ford recalls SUVs due to engine fire risk
Nathan Pillsbury
Claremont man charged with attempted murder
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Financial expert discusses saving for retirement amid volatile market
Rosmarie Trapp passes away at 93
Rosmarie Von Trapp, of ‘Sound of Music’ family, dies
Another member of the Von Trapp family has died.
Rosmarie Von Trapp, of ‘Sound of Music’ family, dies