NH got a record 4.3M visitors last fall

File - Crawford Notch State Park in New Hampshire.
File - Crawford Notch State Park in New Hampshire.(Robert F. Buakty | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire tourism officials say a record 4.3 million visitors came to the state last fall - an increase of 38% from 2019, the last record year.

Visitors also spent nearly $2 billion in the state, an increase of 65% from 2019. New Hampshire officials said Wednesday that looking at combining the summer, fall and winter of 2021, the state saw a 43% increase in visitation and a 35% increase in spending, above pre-pandemic levels.

They said in the past year, New Hampshire has expanded its advertising beyond its core markets of New England and New York to include destinations within a 600-mile radius.

