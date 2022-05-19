Advertisement

NH Rep. Annie Kuster tests positive for COVID

Rep. Annie Kuster-File photo
Rep. Annie Kuster-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - New Hampshire Rep. Annie Kuster says she tested positive for COVID.

The representative made the announcement on Thursday via Twitter.

Kuster says she’s experiencing mild symptoms.

She says she’s fully vaccinated and boosted and will be following all public health protocols.

Kuster urges everyone to get up to date on their vaccinations as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Martin
Police: St. Albans man holds knife at employee’s throat, shoplifts
A New Hampshire woman was killed in a rollover crash in Bethlehem Tuesday night.
New Hampshire woman killed in rollover crash
A police tape and scene.
NH medical examiner: Vt. man died of self-inflicted wounds
Police have arrested a Vermont man who they say promoted recordings of child pornography.
Vt. man accused of promoting child porn on messaging app
Nathan Pillsbury
Claremont man charged with attempted murder

Latest News

File - Crawford Notch State Park in New Hampshire.
NH got a record 4.3M visitors last fall
File photo
Burlington hires rangers to oversee parks
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
The nationwide formula shortage has parents scrambling to find food for their babies. That has...
More Vermont moms donate breast milk amid shortage