NH Rep. Annie Kuster tests positive for COVID
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - New Hampshire Rep. Annie Kuster says she tested positive for COVID.
The representative made the announcement on Thursday via Twitter.
Kuster says she’s experiencing mild symptoms.
She says she’s fully vaccinated and boosted and will be following all public health protocols.
Kuster urges everyone to get up to date on their vaccinations as soon as possible.
