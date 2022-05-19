Advertisement

Rosmarie Von Trapp, of ‘Sound of Music’ family, dies

Rosmarie Trapp passes away at 93
Rosmarie Trapp passes away at 93(Courtesy: Trapp Family Lodge)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Rosmarie Trapp, a member of the musical family the Von Trapp’s and film ‘Sound of Music’ has died.

Trapp’s family made the announcement on Facebook saying she passed peacefully on Friday surrounded by family. She was 93.

She was the oldest daughter of Georg and Maria Von Trapp. Her family describes her as a colorful spirit and had a positive impact on countless lives.

She survived by her brother Johannes, his wife Lynne, and her nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.

