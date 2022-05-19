Advertisement

Should you be worried about your retirement funds? Experts explain

By Rachel Mann
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Having a retirement plan and making one early can make life easier down the road. While the market may not be doing great, there may not be a cause for concern.

Jonathan Whitehouse, a certified financial fiduciary, at New England Federal Credit Union says market volatility is expected.

“There’s lots that impacts the market everyday,” Whitehouse explained. “There’s more information at people’s fingertips than there’s ever been and there’s more misinformation at people’s fingertips.”

It adjusts to things like social and economic trends, and the political atmosphere. For retirement planners, this isn’t new information.

“The right plan has already been built in and thought about volatility being there,” Whitehouse continued. “If we’ve planned properly, we have the ability to whether and make our way out of that.”]

Even with Wednesday being the markets worst day since June of 2020, with the Dow dropping 1,100 points, Whitehouse encourages people not to make any quick financial decisions without a second opinion.

Some ways you can protect your retirement funds are by setting clear financial goals and having a diversified portfolio.

“Don’t get overly concerned with all of the information you’re hearing day to day,” Whithouse said. “Just set a long-term goal.”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

