Stowe Mountain Resort employee’s death was ‘preventable’ , according to state investigators

Stowe Mountain Resort zipline
Stowe Mountain Resort zipline(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - State investigators say the death of an employee at Stowe Mountain Resort last fall was preventable and that it was caused by a broken piece of equipment.

Last September - Stowe zip tour adventure employee, Scott Lewis died after hitting an anchoring platform.

Investigators found that a component of the lanyard supporting Lewis had broken in two - and that it had not been properly inspected or swapped out like the manufacturer recommends.

GPS data also shows that Lewis was traveling at over 80 miles per hour

Stowe Mountain Resort has been fined over $27,000 for two safety violations.

The resort’s parent company Vail Resorts - tells Channel Three safety is their top priority and that the zip line course will remain closed through this summer.

