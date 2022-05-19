Advertisement

True Crime Tours return to Burlington

Organizer discusses Burlington True Crime Tours
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - True Crime has played out in the Queen City over the years, and now you can walk a tour to learn more.

Queen City Ghostwalk in Burlington is opening its 20th season with the True Crime Burlington walking tour.

Tours are on Thursdays and feature shocking crimes in Burlington’s history, along with stories of infamous serial killers with ties to Burlington and criminal plots gone wrong.

WCAX talks with Thea Lewis.

Thea Lewis, author of the book “Wicked Vermont” leads the tour, which meets at Courthouse Plaza.

She tells us that even people who’ve lived in Burlington their entire life can learn something.

“I got people who’ve said to me, I lived here 50 years and you’ve brought me through alleys I never knew existed, but there are lots of different stories on the tour that people might not be aware and even places they are aware of that have certain reputations. People will have no idea why they have that reputation until they come on the True Crime Tour,” said Lewis.

Tours are every Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

