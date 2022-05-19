Advertisement

Vermont teacher accused of making child pornography

A Vermont school teacher was arrested on Thursday, accused of using hidden cameras to produce...
A Vermont school teacher was arrested on Thursday, accused of using hidden cameras to produce child pornography.(Contributed)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont school teacher was arrested on Thursday, accused of using hidden cameras to produce child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Norman Merrill II, 45, of Chester, is due in federal court on Friday.

Merrill is a teacher at Green Mountain Union High School.

After allegations of possible voyeurism, police say they found pinhole cameras and a spy camera they believe were used in a bathroom at Merrill’s home. Some of the videos they found showed nude children.

They say Merrill also appeared to be secretly recording videos of young girls walking in front of him at Green Mountain High School.

Thursday, a federal grand jury indicted Merrill on charges including production of child sexual abuse material and possession of child sexual abuse material.

If convicted of all the charges, Merrill could face up to 30 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Martin
Police: St. Albans man holds knife at employee’s throat, shoplifts
A New Hampshire woman was killed in a rollover crash in Bethlehem Tuesday night.
New Hampshire woman killed in rollover crash
A police tape and scene.
NH medical examiner: Vt. man died of self-inflicted wounds
File photo
Investigation: Stowe zip line death was preventable
A Springfield man is in serious condition after a bad crash in southern Vermont.
Man in serious condition after crash on Route 5

Latest News

sdf
Corporate Cup returns to downtown Montpelier
sdf
NH got a record 4.3M visitors last fall
sadf
Ex-St. Albans cop pleads guilty to punching handcuffed woman
sdf
Vt. bill aims to protect undocumented immigrants outside courthouses