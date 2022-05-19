Vt. Officials working with families looking for baby formula, amid shortage

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials are working with families to help with the nationwide baby formula shortage.

The Vermont Health Department says Vermont families are reporting difficulty finding formula in stores as a result of the Abbott Nutrition products being recalled at Michigan plant. To help Vermonters find safe and healthy options, they sent up a website for information, resources and recommendations. Families can also find which grocers have formula available. If families aren’t finding what there looking for -- the states says - consider other brands.

Health Commissioner Mark Levine says they are working with organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics - Vermont Chapter to ensure health care providers can help guide parents and answer their questions.

The Health Department shared some key tips:

1. Don’t water down formula you do have.

2. Never make homemade baby formula.

3. It is ‘OK’ to switch from one milk-based or soy -based brand to another, including store brands.

4. Do not substitute goat’s milk, or plant-based milk for infant formula.

5. If your child is older than 6 months and is usually on regular formula cow’s milk can be used – but ONLY for a brief period of time and should not become routine. Talk with your child’s pediatrician for more information.

6. People can also look to online retailers of infant formula.

Those using EBT cards to purchase formula can check this list of grocery stores WIC-approved.

For those interested in donating breast milk, the Vermont Donor Milk Center is a milk depot as well as a dispensing site.

