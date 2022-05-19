Advertisement

Woman tells neighbors she killed husband, buried him in backyard

Clio Trice, 50, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 81-year-old boyfriend....
Clio Trice, 50, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 81-year-old boyfriend. She is being held without bond.(Source: Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation)
By WSVN Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WSVN) - A 50-year-old Florida woman is behind bars after she told neighbors she killed her husband. Police say they found a body in her backyard.

Neighbors called police after 50-year-old Clio Trice told them she “snapped” and choked her husband to death on Friday then buried him in the backyard.

Police arrived and took Trice into custody. They also confirmed they found an 81-year-old man’s body in a shallow grave in the yard.

Police say Trice and the victim were dating but not actually married and that they had been having arguments that resulted in physical altercations.

Neighbors say the man had recently fallen ill.

Trice is charged with second-degree murder. She is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

