Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a cool and cloudy day on Thursday, summer-like temperatures will return for the end of the week and the weekend with highs getting back into the 80s. It will warm and windy on Friday with partly sunny with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. After a nice end to the work week, heat and humidity will continue to climb into the weekend.

Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Most of the day will see partly sunny skies, with the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms moving through the region during the later afternoon and into the evening hours. Overnight temperatures on Saturday night will only drop down into the mid to upper 60s, with another hot and humid day set for Sunday.

Temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 80s on Sunday with a better chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. A cold front will bring a big change to our temperatures for the start of the work week.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be closer to normal with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

