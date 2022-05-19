BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good Thursday, everyone! After that bright, sunny day that we had on Wednesday, we’ll be back to clouds and rain showers today, especially during the afternoon hours when there could also be a rumble or two of thunder. It will be a cool one today, too, with temperatures only topping out in the 50s close to 60 degrees.

The fast-moving system that’s bringing this wet weather will zip through quickly tonight, and skies will be clearing out.

The sunshine will be back on Friday, and it will be heating up and turning more humid. Winds will be brisk out of the south at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts.

The weekend will be downright hot & humid. Most of Saturday will be partly sunny, but there is a chance for showers & thunderstorms late afternoon & into the evening & overnight hours. Sunday will be even more active as a cold front comes through late in the day. The showers & thunderstorms that come along with that front could be on the strong side, with locally heavy downpours, frequent lightning, small hail, and possible damaging wind gusts.

After the front goes by on Sunday night, we will dry out and cool down for the start of next week. Skies will be partly sunny and temperatures will be close to normal (normal high for Burlington is now 70°) Monday through Wednesday. :There is a chance for showers on Wednesday, though.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping an eye on conditions over the weekend. The Heat Index - the “feels-like” temperature, which is a combination of the air temperatures and the dew point - could climb into the mid-90s. Stay well-hydrated, keep strenuous activities to a minimum during the mid-daytime hours, and check on any neighbors who may have difficulties with hot & humid conditions. We will also be monitoring any stormy weather over the weekend. -Gary

