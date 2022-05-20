$1.2M boost allows Green Mountain Transit to continue free service through June ‘23

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A $1.2 million add-on to the state’s transportation budget is going to allow Green Mountain Transit to provide free service through June of next year.

The service, which has faced a number of budget and labor challenges, had been on a trajectory of cutting services. But the boost from the Legislature will allow the free service that began during the pandemic.

Ike Bendavid spoke with GMT’s Jon Moore about the new subsidy and other efforts to get more folks riding the bus.

