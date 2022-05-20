Advertisement

Burlington gunshot victim facing charges

Lakeam Bennett
Lakeam Bennett(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington gunshot victim is now facing charges.

Lakeam Bennett, 29, showed up at the UVM Medical Center Sunday with gunshot wounds. Police say the Holyoke, Massachusetts, man lied about his identity but that they eventually figured out he is the suspect who tried to force his way into a North Willard Street apartment with a gun after getting into a fight with the resident earlier on Church Street.

Police say Bennett is wanted on gun charges in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. He now also faces multiple charges here, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

