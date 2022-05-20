Advertisement

City council to review Burlington redistricting maps

Burlington voting districts
Burlington voting districts(WCAX)
By Darren Perron
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Redistricting has frequently been in the headlines this year as governments at every level use the latest census data to re-draw political boundaries to make sure elected officials are representing population groups of about the same size.

That process is happening in Burlington and the City Council will be looking at four options for re-drawing ward boundaries to account for population shifts in the city.

One option would have the city go back to seven wards, instead of the current eight, but it would mean Ward 7 would have to be expanded from the New North End to include a section of the Old North End.

A second option keeps the same basic eight ward alignment the city has today with only some minor boundary adjustments in Wards 4, 7, and 8. This plan though has nearly a 10% deviation in population between wards.

The third option also keeps eight wards but the map is redrawn significantly for Wards 4 and 7, dividing North-South instead of East-West as they are now. Wards 2, 3, 6, and 8 also would get major boundary shifts.

The final option is the most dramatic change, redrawing the city into 12 wards with each having about two-thirds the population of the current wards.

City staff are expected to present these options to the city council at its meeting on Monday night.

Related Story:

Burlington redistricting effort focuses on Ward 8, shifting student populations

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont school teacher was arrested on Thursday, accused of using hidden cameras to produce...
Vermont teacher accused of making child pornography
File photo
Investigation: Stowe zip line death was preventable
A Springfield man is in serious condition after a bad crash in southern Vermont.
Man in serious condition after crash on Route 5
Courtesy: Bolton Fire Dept.
Car fire causes early morning slowdowns on I-89
Rosmarie Trapp
Rosmarie Trapp, whose family inspired ‘Sound of Music,’ dies

Latest News

A gate at Burlington's Leddy Park is aimed at reducing overnight crime.
Locked gate aimed at reducing rowdiness, crime in Leddy Park
Springfield man faces federal pipe bomb charge
Lakeam Bennett
Burlington gunshot victim facing charges
This sweet boy is looking for a fur-ever home.
Pets with Potential: Meet Hugh