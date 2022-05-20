City council to review Burlington redistricting maps

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Redistricting has frequently been in the headlines this year as governments at every level use the latest census data to re-draw political boundaries to make sure elected officials are representing population groups of about the same size.

That process is happening in Burlington and the City Council will be looking at four options for re-drawing ward boundaries to account for population shifts in the city.

One option would have the city go back to seven wards, instead of the current eight, but it would mean Ward 7 would have to be expanded from the New North End to include a section of the Old North End.

A second option keeps the same basic eight ward alignment the city has today with only some minor boundary adjustments in Wards 4, 7, and 8. This plan though has nearly a 10% deviation in population between wards.

The third option also keeps eight wards but the map is redrawn significantly for Wards 4 and 7, dividing North-South instead of East-West as they are now. Wards 2, 3, 6, and 8 also would get major boundary shifts.

The final option is the most dramatic change, redrawing the city into 12 wards with each having about two-thirds the population of the current wards.

City staff are expected to present these options to the city council at its meeting on Monday night.

