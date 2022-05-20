Congressional candidates take questions from young voters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Young people can make or break a campaign. It’s their vote that Democrats vying for Congressman Peter Welch’s seat were trying to get at a forum Thursday.

The forum was organized by Lake Champlain Chamber’s Burlington Young Professionals. The term “young professional” usually refers to people in their 20 to 30s, just starting their careers. The chamber’s Alex Bunten says it’s really important they’re informed and able to advocate for themselves.

“Our mission is to give young professionals the personal and professional tools they need to stay here in Vermont,” said Bunten.

The forum consisted of Democratic candidates Molly Gray, Becca Balint, Sianay Chase Clifford, and Kesha Ram Hinsdale. All are hoping to be on their way to Washington next year and fielded a series of questions ranging from policy changes they plan to make and what leadership looks like to them.

“In order to keep young people in Vermont, we have to have affordable housing, we have to have a landing pad, we have to have access to childcare, we have to have access to paid family and medical leave,” said Gray.

“Your voice truly matters when you use it. I have fought for the past ten years in the Legislature to make sure young people have a voice from the start of the recession, to the freefall of the economy in the pandemic, and I will continue to fight for you in Washington,” said Ram Hinsdale.

“We need to make sure we are investing in housing first programming, so folks can stabilize their lives with safe dignified housing and that dignified part is important,” said Chase Clifford.

“There have been times I’ve had to stand up to the governor, even the governor of my own party, and you have to know who you are in those moments. So know that you have something to offer,” said Balint.

Democratic candidate Louis Meyer was also invited to Thursday’s forum but was unable to make it.

Republicans vying for this position include Anya Tinyo and Ericka Redic.

The primary will be in August 9.

