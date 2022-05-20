Advertisement

Forest fire in northern New Hampshire is nearly contained

Courtesy: USFS via Facebook
Courtesy: USFS via Facebook(Photo provided)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, N.H. (AP) — A forest fire in northern New Hampshire that’s burned 106 acres is nearly contained, officials said Friday.

The Bemis Fire in Crawford Notch State Park, the White Mountain National Forest, and on private land began on May 13. It is in steep, rugged terrain. The cause is under investigation.

“It’s important for the public to know that the Bemis Fire remains an active fire scene and there are still firefighters and equipment on site,” said Capt. Adrian Reyes of the New Hampshire Forest Protection Bureau.

“This weekend is expected to bring record temperatures to the region, and we ask that anyone wishing to spend time outdoors avoids the area of the fire, for their own safety as well as for the safety of the wildland crew,” he said.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A Vermont school teacher was arrested on Thursday, accused of using hidden cameras to produce...
Vermont teacher accused of making child pornography
File photo
Investigation: Stowe zip line death was preventable
A Springfield man is in serious condition after a bad crash in southern Vermont.
Man in serious condition after crash on Route 5
Courtesy: Bolton Fire Dept.
Car fire causes early morning slowdowns on I-89
Rosmarie Trapp
Rosmarie Trapp, whose family inspired ‘Sound of Music,’ dies

Latest News

Plattsburgh Water Main Break
Plattsburgh sees 12 water main breaks in one weekend
Car Show Saturday in Keeseville, NY
Keeseville Elks Club to host annual auto show
Stuck in Vermont: Juniper Creative Arts paints community murals with NEK students
Monkeypox: What is it and should we be concerned?
City council to review Burlington redistricting maps