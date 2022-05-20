Gov. Scott passes ranked choice voting, vetoes drug bill, expungements

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Scott passes ranked choice voting in the city of Burlington -- without his signature. In a ranked choice voting system voters rank their choices - 1,2,3 and so on.

Ten years ago -- Burlingtonians rejected it - saying it had flaws. The Governor says he is moving forward with it because its limited to the method of elections in the Burlington City Council. Although, he does not support it as a statewide system. He believes one person should get a vote and candidates who have the most -- win.

Governor Scott vetoed two other bills -- H. 505, creating a drug use standards advisory board within the Vermont sentencing commission.

He then vetoed H. 534, expanding eligibility for expungements of criminal records for non violent crimes. One lawmaker who advocated for the bills is upset about the outcome.

Representative Selene Colburn, a progressive in Burlington says “We are not talking about reducing penalties for violent crimes or changing expungement eligibility- we are simply talking about treating people who have used drugs and who have struggled with substance use disorder with dignity and respect and the basic belief that their lives are valuable.”

Colburn says these bills also would have gotten rid of outdated language in Vermont laws.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.